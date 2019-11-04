Bruce: Picture Perfect Weather Continues With A Gradual Warm-Up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Our stretch of picture perfect weather continues into the new work week. A gradual warm up is forecast over the next few days. We’ll still be cool in the mornings and mild each afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s today, rising to the mid 70s by mid-week.
Our next cold front looks to move through by the end of the week. Showers and a few storms are possible Thursday and Friday until the front passes. Then, another round of cool air and dry skies will arrive just in time for the weekend!
