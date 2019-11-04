Members of SNAP have new demands; seek action from AG and Archbishop

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A support group for people who have been abused by Catholic priests held a rally Monday at Notre Dame Seminary.
They want the archdiocese to do more to inform the public about priests who have committed wrongdoing.
Dozens of people gathered to call on the Archdiocese of New Orleans to expand its list of priests credibly abused of wrongdoing.
Last year the archdiocese released a list of 57 abusive clergy members.
The Group for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, says that list should be expanded to more than 80 perpetrators.
SNAP also says that their analysis shows that the list could be expanded beyond that. They gathered Monday to try and get their message heard.
“I am here today to call attention to lack of accountability by Archbishop Aymond. There was 57 credibly accused priests and we know that list should be expanded to 81,” said SNAP President Tim Lennon.
The group is also calling for the Louisiana Attorney General to do more to prosecute abusive clergy members.
The Attorney General issued a statement saying he remains committed to the problem and gave a phone number for those who have been abused to call.
He says he will then forward that information onto the appropriate law enforcement agency.
That number is 1-800-256-4506.
