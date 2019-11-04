Neighbor confronts and records two brazen thieves stealing lumber from Treme construction site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Treme property owner is warning others about recent thefts in the neighborhood. It’s not cars or home break-ins but building materials he was planning to use in his construction project.
Today he says thieves struck again and he shared video of a confrontation between a neighbor and the alleged perpetrators.
At first glance, it looks like a couple of workers loading up materials, but the neighbor knew they didn’t belong.
The two men tell him they’re picking up boards for his boss.
“Hey, can I help y’all? What are y’all doing?” says the neighbor. “There’s no Mr. Fred here. Y’all are being recorded by the way. There are cameras on this entire property.”
When the men keep working, the neighbor loses his patience.
“The police have already been called. Do you want to put the wood back right now? Put the wood back.”
“Very brazen people coming in the daylight on a Sunday afternoon to help themselves to some free lumber,” says the owner of the property.
But the wood wasn’t free to this man. He owns the property.
“All this lumber has to be paid for and it’s not cheap. It adds up very fast.”
And this isn’t the first time this Treme homeowner was hit. With no one there to stop them, he says the pair made off with $1500 worth of building supplies.
“I think they would’ve made off with a lot more wood had they not been confronted, as they did when they hit the same site and filled up their van.”
The owner of the property is keeping a close eye on his site. But with other construction projects in the area, he’s worried he’s not the only one being burglarized.
The property owner says he has reported both incidents to the New Orleans Police Department.
FOX 8 got in touch with them to see if any similar burglaries have been reported and we are waiting to hear back.
