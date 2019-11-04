Nicondra: Another nice fall day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a gorgeous weekend and while we will see a slow change over the next few days the nice fall conditions continue for the most part. Temperatures will slowly rise each day from the low to mid 60s for high into the 70s ahead of another front lined up for next weekend. The first part of the week remains dry with the next best chance for rain showing up Thursday. Showers and some storms will linger into Friday ahead of the front pushing through with another round of cool and dry air.