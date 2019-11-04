Saints open as 13-point favorites over the Falcons

The Saints own a 7-1 record entering their contest with Atlanta.
By Garland Gillen | November 4, 2019 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 11:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are riding a six-game winning streak, and the Falcons are mired in a six-game losing streak. With that in mind, Vegas installed the Saints as 13-point favorites when they host Atlanta on Sunday.

The Falcons sit dead-last in the NFC South with a 1-7 record. On the other side of the spectrum, the Saints lead the division at 7-1.

The Saints have covered the spread in six straight contest. Five of those covers happened with Teddy Bridgewater starting under center.

