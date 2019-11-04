TODAY: Trial begins for ambush and murder of Loomis armored truck guard

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A trial begins Monday for two men charged in the ambush and murder of a Loomis armored truck guard.
Jeremy Esteves and Robert Brumfield III face federal charges under the Hobbs Act, which "prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree.”
Both men face several charges including, “knowingly use firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and murder”
On Dec. 18, 2013, a group of people ambushed the Loomis armored truck.
Guard Hector Trochez was working and had made a stop at the Chase Bank on Carrollton Avenue and Claiborne.
The robbery and killing happened in broad daylight.
Trochez, a Kenner resident, died on the scene.
The gunmen got away with cash and made their getaway in a vehicle that was stashed nearby, but later found.
In 2017, feds indicted six people in the case all for violating the Hobbs Act, making it a federal case.
The FBI went on a 16 month search for Brumfield. That search ended earlier this year when he was captured in Texas.
Trochez’s cousin said the last time his family was in New Orleans was for his funeral.
The girlfriend of one of the men, Jasmine Theophile, is charged for her alleged involvement in the cover up that followed the murder.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.