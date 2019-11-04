VIDEO: Tom Benson School in Kenner trolls Falcons on game week

Jefferson Parish students learn the math behind the Falcons biggest loss ever. Hahaha! (Source: Jefferson Parish School System)
By Chris Finch | November 4, 2019 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 4:54 PM

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - It never gets old to Saints fans. And it’s never to early to teach the young fans about the Falcons blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish School System posted a video of children in a math class learning about how to apply basic principles to trolling Atlanta’s loss to New England.

Students at the Tom Benson School in Kenner were treated to a lesson from Superintendent Cade Brumley and Principal John Starr.

“For the Falcons, it was a franchise defining collapse. For our kids at Tom Benson School, 28-3 is the perfect foundation for a math lesson that'll make you smile (unless you're a Falcons fan). What better time to have fun with numbers - and our rival - than on Saints-Falcons week? #WeLove #WeLearn #WeLead #JPSchools,” the post said.

Posted by Jefferson Parish Public Schools on Monday, November 4, 2019

