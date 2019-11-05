Arrests made in two separate deadly Gretna shootings

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Gretna police arretsed three people following the first two homicdes of the year in the city.
The first one happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday inside the 24/7 Bar and Hotel at 17 Westbank Expressway.
A man was shot in the neck and later died at the hospital. Someone else was injured in the shooting. Brian Young, 44, of Belle Chasse was arrested in that case.
Around 4 p.m. that afternoon, officers were called to the Gretna Park Apartments where a man was shot and killed.
Willie Slater, 37, and Harold Slater, 33, who are brothers, were arrested in that case.
