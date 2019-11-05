Bruce: Gradual Warm-Up As Rain Returns Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Enjoy a couple of more dry days before our next front arrives Thursday afternoon and night. A gradual warming trend continues through Wednesday. Cool starts and mild afternoons are on tap with highs in the mid 70s.
With warmer temperatures and a little more moisture in the air, some fog is possible Thursday morning. Then, rain is likely in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front!
Expect breezy and much cooler conditions on Friday and into the weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s.
An even stronger front is due to arrive early next week and will likely bring the coldest air of the season thus far.
