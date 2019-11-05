Carolina Panthers place Cam Newton on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have officially placed Cam Newton on injured reserve (IR) after the quarterback suffered a foot injury and missed six games. The team made the announcement Tuesday.
Newton hasn’t played since the Panthers’ Sept. 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Second-year backup Kyle Allen, who started the last six games in Newton’s place, has put together a 5-1 record, including Sunday’s 30-20 win over Tennessee.
“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said.
Newton saw two foot specialists last week that agreed he should continue the route prescribed by the team’s medical staff, the Panthers report. Hurney said it could take “significant time” for the injury to fully heal.
Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury, before injuring his foot in August during the team’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots.
“I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” Hurney said previously.
Newton confirmed the “mild” Lisfranc injury in a September vlog post, where he explained what was really going on as he prepared to sit out another game.
“It happened — the unthinkable, so to speak,” Newton said. “Something else got hurt.”
Newton has one year remaining on his contract and will count for about $21 million against the 2020 salary cap, the Charlotte Observer reports.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.