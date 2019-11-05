Essence Fest to stay in New Orleans for another 5 years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -For 25 years, Essence festival has drawn people from across the country to New Orleans to celebrate the "party with a purpose".
And at least for the next 5 years, the festival will continue to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the crescent city.
Governor John Bel Edwards helped finalize the partnership with Mayor Latoya Cantrell and president of essence communications, Michelle Ebanks.
“The festival truly has become a part of the fabric of how we celebrate the fourth of July weekend in New Orleans and across the state of Louisiana,” said Edwards.
“So together, today we have set a new course for the future and we're all very grateful,” said Ebanks.
The festival has also grown to be an economic boom for the city. City leaders say every year it brings more than 300 million dollars to New Orleans in economic impact, and in its 25 year history it’s created an estimated 4 billion dollar impact.
“25 years the festival has been here it turned a dormant summer season into a vibrant time of year and its exciting, and I tell you as a woman leading this city feeling like Essence has been a part of my family and the city of New Orleans,” said Cantrell.
As president of the festival, Ebanks says the key to growing even more of that wealth is to invest in its people.
“Our partnership recognizes the need of black women, the power of black women in our national economy, but what we do know is the same, it’s that the urgent need is now today,” said Ebanks.
Cantrell told us she would have wanted to finalize the partnership earlier to promote for 2020, but was happy to make the announcement today.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.