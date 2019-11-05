Final day for outgoing flights at MSY terminal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tuesday is the last day for all-outgoing flights from the old Armstrong International Airport.
All flights, with the exception of three Southwest flights, scheduled to land after 8 p.m. will arrive at the new airport terminal.
Those Southwest flights are
Flight # 397 (Tampa) arrival at 8:30 p.m, Flight # 449 (Atlanta) arrival at 8:35 p.m. and Flight # 993 (Dallas) arrival at 8:40 p.m.
After months of delays, the new Armstrong terminals will open Wednesday.
Originally, the opening date for the new terminals was slated for May 2018, but due to various delays it was pushed to Nov. 6.
Recently the FAA recognized Armstrong International as the 5th fastest growing airport in the country.
The 927,000 square foot facility will feature several amenities like three rooms for mothers to bring their small children, music venues, and charging locations at 50 percent of the seats at the gates.
Driving to the New Terminal
Once the terminal opens, travelers will take a different route to access the airport. The new terminal is located in closer proximity to the region’s main thoroughfare, Interstate10 (I-10).
Travelers will exit Loyola Drive from I-10, cross over Veterans Boulevard and proceed on the new dedicated Airport roadway.
From downtown New Orleans, take I-10 West and exit at Loyola Drive. Turn left at Loyola Drive and continue straight across Veterans Boulevard onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system.
From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.
From west of the Airport, take I-10 East and exit at Loyola Drive. Turn right at Loyola Drive and continue straight across Veterans Boulevard onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system. From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.
From Airline Drive, turn onto the existing Airport Access Road, continue straight toward Veterans Boulevard. Turn left at Veterans Boulevard, and turn left onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system. From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.
Arriving at the New Terminal
Once passengers arrive at the new terminal, they should follow signage to the designated area for transportation options such as personal vehicle pickups, taxis, rideshares, limos, and public transportation, as well as hotel, parking and rental car shuttles.
Travelers who departed from the existing airport terminal before the opening on Nov. 6 will arrive at the new terminal facility. Shuttles will be available to take passengers to the Former Short Term and Long Term Garages located on the south side.
