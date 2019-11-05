THE INVESTIGATORS: Some ticket holders upset over quality of meal want refunds following Brunchella

“The Kayne West Sunday Service was a very positive, uplifting, spiritual awakening experience for many. We have received thousands of emails from concert goers thanking us for bringing Kanye to Baton Rouge. Hundreds of pastors from across the country have asked us to bring Kanye to their various cities. Additionally, Bethany Pastor Jonathan Stockstill called me to personally thank me for the wonderful opportunity to help bring souls to Christ. The complaints we have received have been addressed. We have also reached out to the young lady whose post went viral concerning the food and offered to remedy the situation. The complaints received were in the minority as the overwhelming majority of people who attended the concert enjoyed a dynamic, epic worship service. Our intention was to bring the word of God to the community and we are proud to have accomplished that. We are also so grateful for all of the amazing feedback. A big thank you to Pastor Stockstill and the residents of Baton Rouge for your support. We look forward to bringing Kanye back to Baton Rouge to continue to help spread the good news of Jesus Christ.