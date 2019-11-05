Jeff Duncan: Saints can’t rest on their laurels

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At the midway point of the 2019 season, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in an enviable position. They have a two-game lead on the rest of the NFC South Division and look primed for a strong second-half run.
The defense and special teams have played lights-out so far. and the offense figures to only get stronger with Drew Brees back and Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, and Tre'Quan Smith on the mend.
If the NFC standings were the Billboard Top 20, the Saints would have a bullet next to their name. The goal now is clear: Finish the season with the conference’s best record and earn the No. 1 playoff seed.
This year that goal is particularly important. The NFC is more formidable than ever. The 49ers are unbeaten, the Pack is back and the Vikings, Seahawks and Rams are lurking. The Saints can't afford to rest on their laurels. They might need to run the table or match their 7-1 mark in the first half of the season to get to where they want to go.
But this Saints team looks fully capable of pulling it off. It has the coaching and strong leadership in the locker room to remain focused each week and not look too far ahead. And most important, it has the talent to beat every team on the schedule.
Now they just need to finish the job. And what better way to start their second half run than by beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Superdome.
