New Orleans police said grandmother kidnapped grandson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a woman wanted accused of kidnapping her grandson.
Police said Linda Balbaugh-Dalahovde, 65, was last seen on Halloween around 7 a.m. with 10-year-old Daniel Newman-Balbaugh in the 2000 blk. of Brainard St. The boy’s mother reported the kidnapping.
The reporting person advised officers that Dalahoyde took the juvenile from his residence without his legal guardian's permission, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Balbaugh and Delahoyde should contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
