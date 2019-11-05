NOPD investigating homicide at apartment in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting around 7:08 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 4). ZThey discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where he died.
The shooting is under investigation.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
