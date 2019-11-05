Out of Control: Employee at Juvenile Justice Center details recent riots between juveniles and staff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A long time employee of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center speaks out about what goes on inside the facility.
The employee is responsible for the everyday needs of detained juveniles from their welfare and educational needs to guarding and discipline.
“A lot of people just feel unsure and uneasy. A lot of males, when they are working, they are afraid to do their job to sort of manipulate the situation,” says the employee.
The employee says what went down inside the Juvenile Justice Center August 15 wasn’t the first time chaos broke out.
“On July 31, they had an event that had several gang players. It was most of the same gang players that were on the August 15 fight,” says the employee.
On July 31, the employee says a juvenile stabbed two corrections officers, broke one of the officers’ fingers and sprained another’s wrist.
The same juveniles involved in the July 31 incident acted up again on August 15, according to the employee.
“As I was started to work that night, I heard that there was going to be some unnecessary roughness going on towards the staff from the juveniles that were on a particular unit,” says the employee.
The employee said high ranking members of the facility warned staff and notified the NOPD about what they believed was about to go down.
“Of course, I gasped at that and I said, are we doing that now? Are we talking about preliminary fighting before work and people were saying, well people started getting antsy and nervous because it’s not the type of thing that people want to hear as they come to start their 12 to 8 hours,” says employee.
According to the NOPD’s police report, at 7:30 p.m. that night, 3rd district Lt. Jennifer Dupree briefed officers of the possible combative juvenile at the facility.
Then, at 8:30 p.m., the officers met and spoke with a supervisor at the Juvenile Justice Center who advised them that five to seven juveniles were preparing themselves for a confrontation with staff. The report states, riot, barricade subject, weapons etc.
“The next thing we know, we see the police there, but then the police had to leave because I’m told it was too early. So, when they came back, that’s when it got real and the kids were out of control, even with the NOPD,” says the employee.
The employee says the juveniles were hyped up and refused to back down.
“Then, they were saying to certain individuals what they wanted to do. They were jumping on furniture. They were climbing the walls. They were taunting me and saying come on in here. I’ve got some.. beep, beep, for you because they were promising to throw feces on people,” says the employee.
Feces, the juveniles had previously stored up to use on staff.
“They had feces packets ready and they were ready to fight. When she opened the doors, they were ready to pounce. What they said was if you come in here, we are going to get physical, so, NOPD decided that this was not going to be in their area of expertise to do that, calls were made by people on the NOPD’s side,” says the employee.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell showed up on the scene.
“The understanding that there is no sheriff over this. There is the Mayor of the city of New Orleans. It’s my responsibility and because it is not only my responsibility, but also a top priority relative to not only juvenile crime but public safety in our city, I really needed to be boots on the ground,” says Mayor Cantrell.
The combative juveniles left the big dorm and then barricaded themselves inside individual cells.
“I think to let everyone know how serious they were, that’s when the sprinkler system was disabled and the water started gushing in,” says the employee. Water covered the floor and the NOPD’s Swat team arrived.
“So, now it became a safety problem,” says the employee.
Staff had to clean up the mess before the SWAT team could enter. Once they moved in, the SWAT team removed each juvenile one by one.
The juveniles yelled and threatened staff again, promising another outburst even as the SWAT team escorted them out.
The whole ordeal lasted hours, and eventually NOPD officers separated the juveniles and put them back in their cells. Mayor Cantrell, later denied claims of an August 15 riot, and acknowledged the NOPD can’t always respond to these violent outbursts at the facility.
“We need to have staff that knows how to work and manage a population in a correctional facility,” says the employee.
While the Mayor says she’s working to get a crisis team on site for the facility, guards fear for their safety every day.
“I’m physically and mentally beat down from my shift because these kids are going at you, and they are out of control,” says the employee.
