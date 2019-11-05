State Police: Hammond man killed in crash on Interstate 12

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man died Monday night after he crashed his car into a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.
A state police spokesperson says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 12 approximately 3 miles west of LA 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash has claimed the life of 60-year-old John B. Poche.
Troopers determined that the crash occurred as Poche was driving a Hyundai Genesis west on Interstate 12 in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Poche’s vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and impacted a tree.
Despite wearing his seat-belt, Poche sustained severe injuries in the crash and died later at the hospital.
As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected by St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for analysis.
