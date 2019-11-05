Suspect sought for home burglary in Seventh Ward

The NOPD is looking for information that can lead to the identity of a man involved in a burglary incident that happened on Oct. 9, 2019. (Source: New Orleans Police Department)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 5, 2019 at 10:26 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for a man reported to have broken into a home in the Seventh Ward.

Police say it happened Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of D’Abadie Street just before 10 p.m.

He is described to be a 5’6’’ tall, blond hair male with a heavy southern accent. He’s also known by the name “Blake”.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

