Ticket prices soar ahead of LSU v. Alabama game; charter buses fully booked

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ticket prices are soaring and some fans hoping to travel to Tuscaloosa on a charter bus may be out of luck by now.
Those who haven't bought their tickets to the LSU vs. Alabama game yet may want to wait.
"Closer to the game, there's a chance that they're actually lower than where they are currently. So, if you're feeling priced out right now, it's probably worth waiting and just keep checking up until Saturday morning even. You'll probably snag a good deal," SeatGeek Communications Manager Chris Leyden said.
Leyden said tickets are selling for 490 dollars on average.
"It's probably gone up about 25 percent in the past week alone, which is pretty significant because typically around sporting events, we actually see prices drop in the weeks leading up to the event. so this is definitely abnormal,," Leyden said.
Those hoping to take a bus to the game may have trouble finding one that's available.
“The city is really a convention city, and we have a big convention this weekend, and you got buses going to the Saints Falcon game, you’ve got buses going to the convention,” Hospitality Enterprises CEO Warren Reuther said.
Reuther said they've had to turn away LSU fans hoping to rent a bus.
“You only have a certain amount of buses when something like this happens, most of our buses will be used for the convention this weekend,” Reuther said.
The LSU Alumni Association says their bus for this weekend's game has been fully booked since July.
“We’re bringing quite a few people with us. We’re staying at the team hotel in Birmingham, and we spoke with them this morning to confirm that almost the entire hotel is sold out, and the majority of it is full with LSU fans.” LSU Alumni Engagement and Travel Manager Ali Brooks said.
There's much anticipation for this Saturday's game.
“It’s the first time since 2011 that LSU’s going into this game as number one. So there’s a lot of excitement around there, around the players, so I think there are a lot fo factors that play into the excitement of this particular game,” Brooks said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.