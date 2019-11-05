Two murder suspects arrested from missing man homicide in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Herman Raney, 22, and La’Shon Brown, 20, were arrested in Baton Rouge for first degree murder and simple kidnapping.
Raney and Brown admitted to meeting up with the victim in attempt to purchase the victim’s vehicle in the 5800 block of Airline Drive. The victim was shot in the head while the three were test driving the vehicle, according to a report sent by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s car was found at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue in Baton Rouge. Detectives began surveillance in the area, and at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a man who was not the victim was seen approaching the car, officials say.
Raney and Brown blamed the other for the fatal shot and later admitted to dumping the victim’s remains in the 600 block of Linden Street, where it was eventually located. They are currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison awaiting transfer to Jefferson Parish.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 4 around 11:30 a.m., officers were contacted to help the Louisiana Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit and JPSO take into custody a wanted suspect out of Jefferson Parish.
JPSO says its office was investigating a homicide in Metairie, which initially began as a missing persons investigation Sunday, Nov. 3. Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the victim’s wife contacted JPSO about her missing husband, saying she had been unable to contact him for several hours after he was supposed to meet with someone in the 5800 block of Airline Drive to sell his car. She became concerned for his safety after he did not answer the phone and says she could not locate him through friends or family either.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, JPSO says it received a call that someone found a body in a field near the intersection of Lark and Linden streets in Metairie. Deputies believe the remains are that of the missing man. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.