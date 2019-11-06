5 accidents occurred on I 10 near airport after new terminal opening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police Department investigated five traffic accidents that occurred this morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. They believe the accidents occurred due to the Loyola Drive and the Interstate 10 Interchange.
The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramps to Loyola Drive tend to back up traffic onto the I 10, where careless drivers tend to wait until last minute to cut through and exit. Due to these drivers, they tend to cut off the drivers who are waiting in traffic and ultimately ending in a crash, according to a report from the Kenner Police Department.
The Kenner Police Department will be monitoring traffic patterns to work with the Department of Transportation and Development to develop light synchronization to alleviate backup on the Loyola Drive off-ramp.
Kenner Officers are also on standby to begin directing traffic, if needed.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.