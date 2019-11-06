Arctic front looks likely next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front is expected by Thursday evening. This will bring much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the 50s but reach back into the 60s by the weekend. This is more typical of our average highs during January.
The big story is the potential for a major Arctic front next week. This is looking very likely and the question now is how cold will it be? At this time the chance for a freeze is very high north and west of the lake by the middle of the week. Highs during the day beginning next Tuesday into Wednesday may not get out of the 40s.
The colder than normal weather will likely last for all of next week. Preparations for the possibility of a hard killing freeze next week should be made for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain.
