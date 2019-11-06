Bruce: Brief Warm-Up Then A Big Cool Down

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A brief warm up is here through tomorrow, then a strong front will reverse temperatures as a cool period will move in. Today, highs will reach the mid 70s today and near 80 for Thursday. With warmer temperatures and a bit more moisture, fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute.
The next cold front arrives on Thursday night. Expect breezy and chilly conditions Friday, then another cool, sunny weekend. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s. No freezes are expected.
An even bigger dip in the jet stream could lead to record-breaking cold for parts of the Eastern United States next week. All global models are showing the potential for unusually cold air by November standards. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the exact timing and intensity of the cold air for the Gulf Coast.
At this time, it looks possible that next Tuesday it could be windy and very cold with highs only in the 40s. This means the first freezes of the season north and west of the lake could happen by the middle of next week.
