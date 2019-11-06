FFF: The time is now for LSU Football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we break down the importance of LSU’s weekend in Tuscaloosa, what would you pay for a soccer coach in England, and more chicken sandwich madness.
FOOTBALL
It was two years ago in Tuscaloosa that Coach Orgeron uttered his now legendary “We coming” speech. Fifteen minutes earlier, the Tigers had lost to the Tide for the seventh time in a row.
Last season, it was more of the same. Another big win for Alabama, making that eight in a row against LSU. This time around, Coach Orgeron thinks things will be different.
“I like our quarterback, obviously. I like the way our offense is putting points on the board. We have gotten better on the line of scrimmage on the offensive side of the football. I feel like our guys have been tested against Auburn, they have been tested against Florida, obviously they are going to be tested again this week,” said Coach O.
I honestly think this is the best team LSU will bring to Tuscaloosa since the 2011 edition that beat the Tide, 9-6. They posses a Heisman-worthy QB, dynamic wide receivers, and a reliable running back.
On defense, they have arguably the best defensive coordinator in the country, Dave Aranda. With Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley, Jr., and Kristian Fulton, the Tigers D should slow down the feared 'Bama receiving group.
LSU is No. 1 in the country according to the AP poll. They also own the No. 1 ranking for the 2020 recruiting class. All is well in BR, but things would be much better if they could get over the Alabama hurdle.
I predict they get it done. The streak finally ends on Saturday.
FUTBOL
If you’re a struggling soccer club in England, and you need a top-notch coach, how much would you pay? For Leicester City (English Premier League), the magic number was over a $11 million.
That’s how much money the Foxes dished out to Celtic F.C. (Scottish Premier League) to land Brendan Rogers. Apparently it was worth every penny.
Leicester is currently third in the league, and posses a dangerous squad with Rogers running the show. For Celtic, they’re in first place, so both sides came out of this pretty well.
FOOD
The fried chicken sandwich is back at Popeye’s, and as you would expect there’s been some bumps in the road.
A location in Baton Rouge ran out on Sunday. Another location in Kenner had a ton of workers call in sick because they didn’t want to deal with the crowds. I went to the one on Jefferson Hwy. in Jefferson. I ordered, took 15 minutes to get my sandwich, then I left quickly because the crowd was overwhelming.
Friends, it will get better, the craziness will subside, but just hold on tight for a few. They’ll figure it out...hopefully.
