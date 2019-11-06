Former high-ranking deputy accused of sex crimes against children relocated for ‘safety reasons’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and head of Livingston Parish SWAT team has been relocated to a new prison, according to Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Perkins was originally booked into the Livingston Parish Prison, but due to “safety reason,” was relocated to Elaine Hunt Correctional Facility, a state facility, in Ascension Parish, Pastorick says.
Pastorick says relocation is standard procedure when dealing with high-profile inmates. He says the move is for Perkins’ safety.
Perkins is facing 60 counts of child pornography charges and rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, is also being held on similar charges.
