Former high-ranking deputy accused of sex crimes against children relocated for ‘safety reasons’

A woman filed a police report in July of 2011 accusing Dennis Perkins of stalking her, but asked that he not be told about her accusation, according to a police report. Perkins was terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after his arrest on Oct. 23 by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Kiran Chawla | November 6, 2019 at 12:38 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and head of Livingston Parish SWAT team has been relocated to a new prison, according to Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Perkins was originally booked into the Livingston Parish Prison, but due to “safety reason,” was relocated to Elaine Hunt Correctional Facility, a state facility, in Ascension Parish, Pastorick says.

Pastorick says relocation is standard procedure when dealing with high-profile inmates. He says the move is for Perkins’ safety.

Perkins is facing 60 counts of child pornography charges and rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, is also being held on similar charges.

