Jared Cook, Tre’Quan Smith, and Drew Brees full participants at Wednesday’s practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jared Cook (ankle), Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), Drew Brees (thumb) were full participants at Wednesday’s workout for the Saints.
Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), Patrick Robinson (hamstring), and Josh Hill (calf) were limited during the practice.
Kamara and Cook haave both missed the last two games for the Black and Gold. Smith has only participated in two games this season for New Orleans.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) was limited on Wednesday. The veteran missed Atlanta’s loss to the Seahawks.
The Saints host the Falcons at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
