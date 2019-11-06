Major cold possible next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More cold weather is on the way. The next cold front arrives on Thursday night. That will set up for another chilly weekend just like we had last week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the lower and mid 60s. However a freeze is not expected.
An even bigger dip in the jet stream could lead to record breaking cold for parts of the Eastern United States next week. All global models are showing the potential for unusually cold air by November standards. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the exact timing and intensity of the cold air for the Gulf Coast.
At this time it is possible that by next Tuesday it could be windy and very cold with highs only in the 40s. This means the first freezes of the season north and west of the lake could happen by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.