Opening ceremony held for new airport in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A band played traditional New Orleans music as hundreds poured onto the third floor of the new airport terminal. It was a who’s who of local, state and federal dignitaries on hand for the official ribbon-cutting at the new Louis Armstrong International Airport.
The airport is owned by the city of New Orleans but sits in Kenner, which is part of Jefferson Parish.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the $1 billion dollar structure is something worthy of pride. The terminal has three concourses and 35 gates, along with 8,000 parking spaces.
"The newest terminal in the United States of America. We should all be giving a round of applause for that, absolutely,” said Cantrell.
But the project was not without problems during the construction phase, which pushed back its completion date, and the airport’s aviation director Kevin Dolliole seemed to allude to that during his remarks.
"We just landed this billion dollar program and I won’t tell you what kind of landing we had, I’ll leave that to your imagination but maybe I’ll give you one hint, yee-haw,” said Dolliole.
Cantrell said she was most concerned with the project being done the right way rather than meeting a certain completion date.
"I told Dolliole when I came on the scene, I said, look man, no need to rush now but we need to get it done and we need to get it done right,” said Cantrell.
It was former mayor Mitch Landrieu who began the new airport project. Landrieu spoke during the ceremony and to members of the media before the event.
"When you think about it business travelers and other travelers, tourists, they all want a facility that works as well as people that are just going to visit their families, so it’s beautiful, it’s easy to use, easy to get to, easy to get from and it’s gorgeous,” said Landrieu.
Many believe the new modern terminal will serve as a magnet to attract more economic development. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the facility itself is built for future growth.
"This newer airport, this investment, I think it's going to be more welcoming for tourists but we also can expand it more readily and easily to accommodate even more travel as we continue to grow,” said Edwards.
Cantrell said the new terminal will benefit the entire state.
"This is not just about the city of New Orleans, it’s about our region, it is about the state of Louisiana and I am so proud to have shepherded this project over the past year and a half,” said Cantrell.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.