Overtime Podcast #99 - Triple Coverage, Week 10

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It’s rivalry week in South Louisiana as the Saints host the Falcons and LSU travels to Alabama. The 99th episode of the FOX 8 Overtime Podcast delves into what to expect from the Saints after their bye week, lessons learned from the first College Football Playoff rankings and how the Tigers match up against the Tide. The FOX 8 Sports crew will also touch on Tulane, Southeastern, Nicholls and the final week of the high school regular season.
Sean Fazende on the Saints’ next four games against NFC South foes:
“I absolutely think now, given the circumstances surrounding the NFC South, the idea that you can win your division by Thanksgiving, the earliest they’ve ever done so. That gives you even more of a clear focus - let’s get this done.”
Chris Hagan on takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings:
“I do think they value the eye test a lot and the flashy victories for Ohio State, blowout over Cincinnati, who is ranked 20th and 13th-ranked Wisconsin, beating them 38-7, that goes a long way for this committee. I don’t argue with it. I think it’s a really close one and two. We know that these rankings won’t mean much in a matter of a week but I think it’s fair for now. It’s just that you see what they’re ranking on."
Juan Kincaid on Tulane clinching bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season:
“I love the job that Willie Fritz has done but I also realize the challenges that Tulane has Uptown but this season has been fun to watch. Jumping out to a great record and then going into the biggest games of the year for them in a long, long time. That’s been the frustrating part that they haven’t shown up in the biggest games of the year.”
Garland Gillen on the fallout from Rummel’s win over John Curtis:
"John Curtis had all the momentum in that game but Donovan Sosa Kaufman with a big kick return to start the second half and that just turned the whole game around. I knew Rummel had a good defense but on the first play, Patriots quarterback Collin Guggenheim gashed it for a big play then Corey Wren scored a touchdown before people could even get in their seats.
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.