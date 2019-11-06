Police seek public’s help in Schriever homicide case

Schriever, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish detectives are seeking help regarding the unsolved homicide of 40-year old Leah Marie Carlos, whose body was found in a Schriever home on May 27.
Deputies responded to a call that evening upon the discovery of a body inside a residence in the 200 block of North Main Project Road, at around 5:50 p.m.
The victim had lived at the place where she was found, but was also reported to have lived in the Thibodaux area and several other locations in Terrebonne Parish. She was also known to frequent the New Orleans area, according to a report from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is requested to call the sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500. Calls can be made anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers. Anyone supplying information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
