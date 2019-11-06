Power outage at City Hall causes delays for early voters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A power outage closed City Hall which caused delays in early voting for some residents.
While voters were forced to stand in longer lines than usual, some say it wasn’t as bad as anticipated.
The power went out in City Hall around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Entergy, a third party contractor was digging near the South Rampart and Poydras Streets when they hit an underground line causing the outage.
Voters walked into City Hall to find the power was out and either decided to return later or try to vote at another polling location.
Many voters stated that they were concerned for the integrity of their vote.
The Registrar of Voters says that votes are being taken accurately and identifications are being verified even with the power going out.
Voting is generally done on a machine, however, when the power went out, they had to make a call to the Secretary of State’s Office, put the machines on a backup system and have the Secretary of State’s Office help record and take voter information and votes.
“The only difference today is we don’t have electricity, but voters are still able to vote on a voting machine. The voting machines have a backup system so they’re going to work. They can vote. The only difference is it’s going to be a little longer,” says Sandra Wilson with the Registrar of Voters Office.
“I had no idea the power was out,” says Boyanna Treayanoea. “Going to be delays. Came here to cast my vote. Going to be working on Election Day so I wanted to get here.”
Even though City Hall closed earlier this afternoon, early voting continued. But for those who want to choose to vote early at another location, they can vote at the Algiers court house, the Chef Menteur voting machine warehouse site or the Lake Vista Community Center.
