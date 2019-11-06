Republican Tate Reeves elected new Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will continue to house a republican as Tate Reeves is declared the winner of the gubernatorial election.
Reeves was first elected lieutenant governor in 2011 and won re-election in 2015, serving alongside Gov. Phil Bryant for eight years.
Reeves faced off against Democratic candidate and Attorney General Jim Hood, independent David Singletary and Constitution Party’s Bob Hickingbottom.
In the past month, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. made separate visits to Mississippi to campaign in support of Reeves.
Republicans have been governor in Mississippi for 24 of the last 28 years. The last Democratic governor lost in 2003 as he sought a second term.
The inauguration will be held in Jackson in January.
