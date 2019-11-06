Ticket sales in demand for LSU-Alabama game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ticket brokers tell us there’s a lot of demand right now for tickets to upcoming LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa.
As of Tuesday, upper deck tickets were selling between $275-$350 while lower level ones are as high as $2,000 or more.
Candice Carden with T-Town tickets says business is steady this week. She says a possible visit from President Trump isn’t really slowing down sales.
"I haven’t seen a huge difference in the market today. I was a little worried that... just that headache might drive people away from coming but it doesn’t seem to be the case. People are still coming and some people are excited about him being in town,” Carden said.
President Trump has seen the Tide play once before, having attended the 2018 National Championship Game in Atlanta.
