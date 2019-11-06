Two carjacked in Westwego after giving stranger a ride

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) -Two people were carjacked early Wednesday morning while coming out of the Discount Zone in the 7300 block of the Westnank Expressway, accord in to Westwego Police Department.
The victims told police that as they were exiting the store, they were approached by the suspect, identified as 41 year-old Jafara Alkurdi, who requested a ride.
Once near the area of the 1300 block of the West Bank Expressway, the victims said Alkurdi asked the driver to pull over so that he could get out and at that time Alkurdi pulled a knife on the the front seat passenger demanding his belongings and the vehicle.
Both victims exited the car and the suspect fled.
One of the victims told officers that a cell phone was left in the vehicle which was later GPS tracked to the 500 block of Seven Oaks Blvd. where the stolen car was found.
Additional details later emerged regarding Alkurdi receiving a ride with an unidentified female from the 900 block of Seven Oaks Blvd.
With the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alkurdi was located around 5:15 a.m. this morning at the Siesta Motel in the 5300 block of the West Bank Expressway in Marrero,
Jafara Alkurdi was taken into custody by the Westwego Police Department and booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for Carjacking, Resisting Arrest by refusing to I.D. (Alkurdi provided an alias at the time of his arrest along with incorrect date of birth)
At the time of booking it was also learned that Alkurdi who has in the past used 13 different aliases, was a fugitive from the state of Michigan for Absconding from Parole in July, 2019. Michigan authorities were notified and Alkurdi was charged accordingly as a fugitive.
