Biotech firms are expanding in the city

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three biotech companies in the city are expanding and creating new jobs.
The announcement was made at the New Orleans Bio-Innovation Center on Wednesday (Nov.6).
Quentin Messer, CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance, called it a major step.
“They believed in us, they believed in New Orleans and that vote of confidence is so incredibly important,” said Messer.
The companies, AxoSim, Cadex Genomics and Obatala Sciences collectively are expected to create 135 new direct jobs at UNO and at the Bio-Innovation Center over the next five years.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said they will be good paying jobs.
“At a pay scale anywhere from $60,000 and an upward of a hundred thousand plus. This is a big deal in the city of New Orleans,” said Cantrell.
The three companies launched their operations at the Bio-Innovation Center.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.