Body camera footage released of police shootout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NOPD released body worn camera footage from the October 28 incident involving a shootout between officers and burglary suspects.
The video shows what unfolded in the 1000 block of Deslonde St. in the Lower 9th Ward when two NOPD officers and a Detective responded to a burglary in progress.
Police say when they arrived 18-year-old Bracwuan Holmes, 21-year-old Jeremy Meilleur and a third suspect were inside the home. The officers began surrounding the building and made contact with a neighbor. At that point, the officers heard glass breaking and gunshots. Police say the suspects broke out of a window and were running from the back of the residence. They say enhanced video clearly shows Meilleur with a gun in his hand. A detective that was in front of the home near Rampart Street, they say, comes face to face with Meilleur and you can hear a series of shots. The NOPD says the detective and another officer fired a total of 12 shots. They say Meilleur fired one shot, maybe two. Meilleur was struck in the shoulder. Holmes surrendered in the backyard. Police found a gun in his waistband. They also found another gun in a grassy field. Chief Shaun Ferguson says the situation escalated fast.
“It’s something we’ve been speaking about for the last few months. Something as simple as a property crime can escalate rapidly. This is what our officers are training for. We try our best to handle it in a peacefully.”
Holmes and Meilleur remain locked up on $210,000 bond. The third suspect remains wanted. If you know where police can find him, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
