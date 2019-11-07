Body camera footage released of police shootout

Police say when they arrived 18-year-old Bracwuan Holmes, 21-year-old Jeremy Meilleur and a third suspect were inside the home. The officers began surrounding the building and made contact with a neighbor. At that point, the officers heard glass breaking and gunshots. Police say the suspects broke out of a window and were running from the back of the residence. They say enhanced video clearly shows Meilleur with a gun in his hand. A detective that was in front of the home near Rampart Street, they say, comes face to face with Meilleur and you can hear a series of shots. The NOPD says the detective and another officer fired a total of 12 shots. They say Meilleur fired one shot, maybe two. Meilleur was struck in the shoulder. Holmes surrendered in the backyard. Police found a gun in his waistband. They also found another gun in a grassy field. Chief Shaun Ferguson says the situation escalated fast.