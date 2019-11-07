Brees on the Saints success: “I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are 7-1, leading the NFC South, and are riding a 6-game winning streak.
Being at the top of the standings is all well and good for the Saints, but Drew Brees and the team are playing the long game this season.
“Listen, if we could just multiply times two right now, let’s say 14-2, I would take it, I’d take it, but we’ve got a lot of football left. I’m excited to play these games because I want to see how good this team can be. I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet," said Brees.
The Falcons come to New Orleans this Sunday mired in a 6-game losing streak. Brees expressed urgency to get off to a fast start against the struggling Falcons.
“You asked the question about can we start better. Yes, we can start better. That is an area of improvement. We can continue to get better at third downs, sustaining drives, which is going to result in more points, which is going to be better in a red zone efficiency. All those little things that at the end of the year, when you look at the playoff teams, the teams that are playing for something, man, they are up at the top in all these categories. We need to continue to strive to do that,” said Brees.
