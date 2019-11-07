Bruce: Warm Today-A Spotty Shower-Then A Return To Colder Temps

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Patchy fog burns off as skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers and warm temperatures ahead of a cold front. This front will bring much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the 50s with cloudy skies, but we’ll reach back into the 60s by the weekend. This is more typical of average highs in January!
The next big change comes next week as the potential for a major Arctic front looks likely. At this time, the chance for a freeze is very high north and west of the lake by the middle of the week. Highs during the day beginning next Tuesday into Wednesday may not get out of the 40s.
The colder than normal weather will likely last all of next week. Preparations for the possibility of a hard freeze next week should be made for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain.
