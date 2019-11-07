Burglar steals booze, smokes, food; breaking into AirBnB, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man who burglarized a business and then broken into an AirBnB to scoff up his loot.
Officers are trying to identify the person who broke into the business on Oct. 30 in the 200 blk. of Magazine St.
While in the store, the subject grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol, boxes of cigarettes, boxes of candy and other food items, police said. The subject made several trips into the store to remove these items.
The man then allegedly forced his way into an AirBnB at the same address. While in the room, he consumed some of the alcohol and food that was taken. He also removed a blanket from the room, believed to possibly assist in carrying the stolen items, investigators said.
The subject is wanted for two counts of simple burglary of a business.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
