Crime Tracker Cold Case: Who killed 19-year-old Vanessa Bodden

A few hours later between 5 and 5:30 a.m on Friday December 15, her brother Waldo says he got up to go to the bathroom and saw her watching television. He still sensed she was waiting for a call. He then headed back to bed. Then between 5:30 to 6 a.m, the family says Vanessa’s grandmother, who lived across the street, was checking to make sure the garbage can was outside. She reportedly saw Vanessa outside. She reportedly thought about telling Vanessa to go back inside the house but she didn’t.