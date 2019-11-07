Helen Cox student arrested after protest leads to fights, vandalism

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A Helen Cox student was arrested Thursday afternoon after a protest against the school’s dress code led to vandalism and fighting.
Jefferson Parish Schools sent out a letter to parents stating that several students walked out of class during a planned protest after a student was asked to take off her hooded sweatshirt. Once students saw the small protest, others began to leave class also.
During the walkout, a student pulled the fire alarm to prompt more students to leave their class and exit the building.
While outside of the classroom, some of the students got into a fight leading teachers and administrators to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JPSO confirms that one student, a 16-year-old male, was arrested and booked with battery on a police officer, resisting and officer, and interfering with an educational facility.
Deputies also say they are searching for several others who vandalized the school during the walkout.
Jefferson Parish Schools released a statement on the incident saying, “While we regret this event happened, please know we are working to ensure our focus on teaching and learning continues at Helen Cox.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.