Man injured in Houma shooting

Houma, La. (WVUE) - The 26-year-old man was shot in Houma on Wednesday night while seated in his vehicle.
At around 8:30 p.m., the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue. After investigation, they discovered the suspect had fired several shots from a light-colored sedan.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has been released.
A suspect nor a motive has been established and the investigation is still underway, according to a report from the Houma Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or they can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
