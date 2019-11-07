NOPD: Suspect sought for vehicle and home burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is searching for any information in identifying a suspect in the investigation of a vehicle burglary.
The vehicle burglary occurred on Nov. 1 at 6:10 p.m and then he attempted to break into the victim’s residence before being spotted and fleeing the scene on the 1200 block of Marais Street.
He later returned on Nov. 4 at 8:14 p.m. successfully entering and taking money, video game systems, and jewelry from the home.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
