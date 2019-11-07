PPSO arrests four in connection with distribution of methamphetamine

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested four people in connection with the distribution of crystal meth.
Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. says on October 29 the PPSO’s Narcotics Division was investigating a drug transaction between Michael Billiot of Houma, Trinity Bourgeois of Boothville, Amanda Portier of Boothville and Terry Denet of Boothville. Shortly after the transaction, PPSO conducted a traffic stop on Highway 23 of Billiot’s vehicle and simultaneously executed a search warrant at the location of the transaction.
At the home, deputies confiscated a large, undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and other items associated with the distribution of narcotics. In Billiot’s vehicle, deputies found a large amount of money and a loaded handgun.
Billiot has been charged with distribution of a schedule II CDS methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons/possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, illegal window tint and a revoked license plate.
Bourgeois has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II CDS methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule II CDS.
Portier was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II CDS methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia along with outstanding warrants.
Denet was charged with criminal conspiracy of possession of a schedule II CDS.
Sheriff Turlich urges residents who see any suspicious activity to report it to the PPSO at (504) 564-2525 or the Narcotics Division at (504) 934-6905.
