PPSO arrests four in connection with distribution of methamphetamine

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. says on October 29 the PPSO’s Narcotics Division was investigating a drug transaction between Michael Billiot of Houma, Trinity Bourgeois of Boothville, Amanda Portier of Boothville and Terry Denet of Boothville. Shortly after the transaction, PPSO conducted a traffic stop on Highway 23 of Billiot’s vehicle and simultaneously executed a search warrant at the location of the transaction.