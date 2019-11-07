Slaughter fire chief resigns after fight at gas station with police officer

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - The Slaughter Fire Chief, Billy Poche, has resigned, according to his attorney.
Poche was involved in a fight with a Slaughter police officer in early August on LA 19. Not long after snapchat video of the fight surfaced, the officer, identified as Danny Hobgood, resigned from the department. Hobgood was convicted of simple battery on Nov. 5.
Poche’s attorney says he was planning on retiring at the end of the year and has decided to retire a bit earlier to spend the holidays with his family.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.