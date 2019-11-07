Slidell woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of aunt

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A woman who killed her elderly aunt in Slidell has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Kenya Despenza, 39, was sentenced to life in prison last week for the stabbing death of Dianne Bercy, 65.
“Our investigators did an impeccable job with this case. A homicide investigation is long, tedious, and does not stop when the arrest is made. That is when the real work actually begins,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.
The victim was murdered in July 2018. Slidell Police arrested Despenza for a stolen car, and named her a person of interest in the case.
Despenza was arrested in 2016 by the NOPD in connection with the investigation of her stepfather's stabbing. Police said she was suffering from mental health issues.
“We are happy to have brought closure to the victim’s family. Hopefully, this verdict will grant them peace and the ability to move forward with their lives,” Fandal said.
