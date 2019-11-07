St. James Parish operations disrupted following cyber attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. James Parish released a statement Wednesday alerting residents that the parish government was a victim of a cyber-attack Sunday.
Parish officials say that the attack impacted some of their information systems and later caused disruptions in their operations. Investigators were able to quickly identify the problem and prevented any further issues or system disruptions.
According to the parish’s Facebook page, some of the services that were disrupted were the ability to make utility payments online, social services and the Registrar of Voters.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is assisting St. James Parish in restoring operations.
