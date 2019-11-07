Two fronts to send us an early winter chill

Next week is when a second front will arrive and this one will be of the Arctic variety. A quick dose of the 70s returns for Monday but by Tuesday we are in store for a blustery, raw day. Showers are likely to linger behind the front as temperatures fall through the 40s. Once you factor in that strong northerly wind, it will feel more like the 30s throughout much of the day Tuesday. Lows by midweek produce our first freeze watch of the season so make sure to stay updated on the latest forecast so you know what precautions you may need to take.