Two fronts to send us an early winter chill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the last warm day we will see over the next several days as a series of cold fronts keeps our temperatures trending down.
First up is cold front #1 which is poised to move through during the overnight hours tonight. Expect to wake up to 50s Friday morning behind a stiff northerly breeze. Clouds will hang around throughout much of the day Friday keeping our afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.
The good news with this first front is it sets the stage for a beautiful weekend. After some chilly mornings, the afternoon hours will be just perfect under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs for Saturday climb into the low 60s with upper 60s possible by Sunday. North shore locations may want to protect those plants as morning lows will be in the mid 30s.
Next week is when a second front will arrive and this one will be of the Arctic variety. A quick dose of the 70s returns for Monday but by Tuesday we are in store for a blustery, raw day. Showers are likely to linger behind the front as temperatures fall through the 40s. Once you factor in that strong northerly wind, it will feel more like the 30s throughout much of the day Tuesday. Lows by midweek produce our first freeze watch of the season so make sure to stay updated on the latest forecast so you know what precautions you may need to take.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.