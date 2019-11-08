Baggage, ride share troubles plague new airport terminal’s second day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The plane ride to vacation is generally an exciting one, until passengers arrive but find their bag did not.
“No one received their luggage maybe the carousel went around one, two people got their bags then it completely stopped,” said Lawrence Williams.
Williams and his family had an early morning flight out of New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale. They were supposed to grab their bags to connect to Paris but found practically no luggage waiting for anyone who was on board. He says they're now faced with buying whole new wardrobes for his entire family’s European trip.
“No one’s luggage left New Orleans apparently, nothing got scanned the conveyor belt was broken is what we were told by representative at Southwest,” said Williams.
Despite the fact that departing flights saw baggage issues, those landing here looking for their bags had nothing but good things to say.
“It comes with the traveling, so I understand it can happen. It sucks when it does, but luckily I didn't have to wait too long,” said Rob Woods.
In a written statement, an airport spokesperson says they did experience unnamed issues with the outbound the baggage system but expected those issues with launching a new system. For those passengers who were able to deplane and find their luggage, there was another hurdle waiting outside.
The Lyft “fast match” location on the ground floor of the new airport terminal was frustrating for passengers. Some stood outside for more than an hour waiting.
The new ride sharing system at the airport no longer allows drivers to choose their passengers. Instead… it’s a first come first serve type system. Lyft managers say they understand the frustration.
“All I can say is that we are at a new airport. A new facility. We are working very closely with our partners at the airport to make recommendations to them and to hear feedback. To improve and tweak our technologies so that it works really well here as it has in other locations,” said Eli Ackerman, Lyft Gulf Coast General Manager.
For those passengers who were on the receiving end of traveling troubles, they say the pomp and circumstance for the new airport’s opening was premature.
“While the mayor and everyone else second lining having a good time celebrating, the new airport it’s not functioning at all,” said Williams.
An airport spokesperson says construction project managers and contractors are on site during this transition phase.
They say crews have been working with airlines throughout the day to correct issues particularly with baggage issues.
